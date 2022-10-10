A staff shake-up at Armidale Regional Council is a "considerable improvement" on the previous "toxic" workplace culture, says United Services Union's Mark Hughes.
"The last restructure was extremely poorly handled," Mr Hughes said.
"It was done under the previous (general manager), and the feeling back then was... I'd go as far as to use the word toxic."
For the last three months, the USU has been in extensive consultations with council management and employees as the Armidale Regional Council restructure gets underway.
Mr Hughes said there were a number of positions impacted, from minor changes such as who people report to or slight variations to titles or job descriptions.
He also said more roles were likely to become available while others were "potentially" made redundant, which could actually lead to an increase in staffing numbers, he said.
"I'm happy to say that they (the negotiations) have been very fruitful, genuine consultations have occurred and have been very positive in both directions," Mr Hughes said.
It is obligatory under any new council management to conduct a staff review within the first six months, under the Local Government Act.
Mr Hughes said this was an opportune time for the council to look at their priorities and at the services they need to deliver to the community.
It comes after a tumultuous 2020, in which council in-fighting saw the former chief executive Susan Law resign, followed by deputy-mayor Libby Martin and the mayor Simon Murray.
The council was suspended and an interim administrator appointed, before the reduced number of councillors returned in late 2020 under mayor Ian Tiley.
Following last year's council election, there are now new leaders at the council.
In January new councillor Sam Coupland was elected mayor, Todd Redwood as deputy mayor and 12 months earlier, in early 2021, James Roncon commenced as general manager.
Mayor Coupland has since taken on the mantra of 'jobs and population growth' as part of his vision to increase the population by 10,000 in a region that currently sits at about 29,000.
The Armidale Express has put in multiple requests to Armidale Regional Council over several weeks, but they have replied saying the council was not yet in a position to release a statement about the restructure.
It is believed the restructure is expected to be finalised over the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile community consultations for a 50 per cent Special Variation Rate SRV (land rate increase) hike ended on September 30.
The council is expected to look at the submissions at the council meeting in November before deciding whether to put a request to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal IPART in February next year.
Millions of dollars generated from the land rate increase is expected to repair infrastructure such as badly damaged roads, footpaths and bridges, and improve parks and playgrounds.
Public reactions to the rate rise have been mixed, with some saying it will only drive more people away from the towns.
While others have been a bit more diplomatic, with one Guyra local saying he "doesn't know what the answer is" but that it needs to be done.
He said businesses are likely to be impacted as more people prioritise whether to have a meal in a restaurant or stay in as the cost of living rises.
