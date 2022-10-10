The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Council

Armidale Regional Council undergoing restructure and negotiating with United Services Union

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A staff shake-up at Armidale Regional Council is a "considerable improvement" on the previous "toxic" workplace culture, says United Services Union's Mark Hughes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.