An Armidale woman has said she can't wait to kick back and enjoy an early retirement after winning $200,000.
The local woman won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1594, drawn Wednesday, October 6.
Confirming her prize with an official from The Lott, the winning woman said she initially didn't believe she had won at all.
"At first, I thought I was just being notified that someone else had won the first prize," she said.
"Then I checked my entry again and thought, 'wait, I think I'm the one that's won!'."
She described it as an absolutely incredible feeling.
"I started the night in a state of shock, and by the end of the night, I was looking at house prices and planning when I'd retire," she said.
"Thank you so much. This means so much to me!"
Her winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
