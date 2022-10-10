The Armidale Express
Armidale woman wins $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:00am
An Armidale woman has said she can't wait to kick back and enjoy an early retirement after winning $200,000.

