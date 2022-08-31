Work has started on a $11.5 million pipeline to improve Armidale's water security.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland and Nothern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall turned the first sod of soil to formally commence construction on the new Puddledock Dam pipeline last week.
Advertisement
It will connect the 730 megalitre water reservoir at Puddledock - Armidale's former primary potable water storage - with council's current water treatment plant.
READ MORE:
It will provide improved water security to the city of Armidale, which had to endure water restrictions in 2019 as the water supply at Malpas Dam decreased.
The state government provided $5.7 million for the new pipeline in 2020 with the council
Puddledock Dam, constructed in 1928, is Armidale's secondary source of raw water, with a capacity of 700 megalitres. However, its pipeline has a top flow of 5.5 megalitres per day, while Armidale's average demand is 14 megalitres per day in summer and can peak at 20 megalitres per day.
Mayor Sam Coupland was pleased that the project was now breaking ground.
"Water security can no longer be taken for granted in our region and is vitally important if we are to grow our population sustainably and drive job creation into the future," Cr Coupland said.
"The new pipeline from Puddledock Dam to the water treatment plant is a small but important piece of Council's water security strategy to ensure we are more resilient to drought and have the necessary water infrastructure to support population growth."
Mr Marshall said the new pipeline would provide the equivalent of an extra three months' of unrestricted water consumption.
"I'm delighted to see this project get underway and I commend the council on the work being done to secure the region's water supply well into the future," Mr Marshall said.
"This work will see the current pipeline replaced by almost 13 kilometres of a larger diameter pipe to allow enough water to be delivered to the town's water treatment plant if the current supply fails for any reason."
He said alongside the $27 million funding to raise the Malpas Dam wall, the work and foresight by the council would see any future water woes dry up and provide confidence for development and future industry.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.