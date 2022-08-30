The name Uphill and Schaefer is about to disappear from the Armidale real estate landscape after more than 50 years in business.
Professionals Armidale approached Uphill and Schaefer at the start of this year for an acquisition that is expected to be finalised by the end of September.
"So we're calling it a merger because the majority of their staff, including two of the directors, are actually coming along."
The merged business will trade under the Professionals Armidale name.
Uphill and Schaefer company Directors Shane Kleindienst and Julie Schaefer are expected to make the move to Professionals Armidale, with Mr Kleindienst saying it was a big decision.
"I've been here nearly 30 years," Mr Kleindienst said. "It was a tough decision for us all to make but it was one we all had to make.
"But, we've done that and moved forward. And now we are looking forward and very excited about the merger."
Uphill and Schaefer started as a family business when Max Schaefer and Doug Uphill opened in 1971, later selling the company to Gail and Julie Schaefer and Shane Kleindienst.
Mr Kleindienst said Professionals Armidale was a "good fit" due to the company sharing similar family friendly values and culture.
"I think these are two very reputable companies forming one," Mr Kleindienst said.
"And I think they're going to leave a pretty big footprint in the real estate market in Armidale once we all get together and merge as one.
"It'll just be a bigger and better business than ever before."
All but two staff in "crossover roles" will be joining the bigger team, Mr Saxby said.
One person is in a junior property role who they couldn't take on, and the other is former Director Gail Schaefer who no longer lives in Armidale.
The entire team will be moving into a bigger office in the Beardy Street Mall by mid-2023.
Currently, the sales team is still in the Uphill and Schaefer building on Beardy Street. The property management, admin and reception staff are located in the Professionals' office about four doors along the same street.
Some details of the merger have been kept secret due to a non-disclosure clause in the contract.
Mr Saxby said Professionals Armidale have had a vacancy rate of less than one per cent in the rental property market over the last six months.
"There's plenty of tenants who want to rent them, and not enough to go around," he said.
"Historically, the vacancy rates have been double that and more."
"It's a national thing," he said. "Investors have sold out of the market. So they're no longer rentals, and are being sold to owner-occupiers, which has put the squeeze on tenants because there's just not as much property available anymore to rent."
