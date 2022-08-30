The Armidale Express
New England driver Daryl Meehan handing over trucking business to 23-year-old Kris Trow

By Rachel Gray
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:51am, first published 7:00am
Daryl and Lyn with their Jack Russel named Scamp in front of the 13-tonne cattle truck striped in the Australian colours of green and yellow. Picture supplied

After 54 years, New England cattle truck driver Daryl Meehan is hanging up his beanie and boots and passing on the business to Kris Trow.

