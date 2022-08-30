After 54 years, New England cattle truck driver Daryl Meehan is hanging up his beanie and boots and passing on the business to Kris Trow.
"I'm 72. And the young chap (Kris) bought me business," Mr Meehan said.
"Now I have trouble getting around. I have a crook leg. So it's really time to give it away."
Daryl and Lyn Meehan Livestock Carriers will now trade under the name Trow Livestock Haulage, with 23-year-old Mr Trow saying he is looking forward to his first day behind the wheel on Wednesday.
"I wanted to be self-employed and I'm from a farming background and have been carting cattle since I was old enough to drive a truck," Mr Trow said.
"So, I decided to take it on and get out on my own and give it a go."
Mr Trow was about 12 years old when Daryl and Lyn Meehan's cattle truck first pulled up their driveway in rural NSW, with the then-child asking his parents if he could go with them.
Soon, he was sitting in the middle seat between Mr and Mrs Meehan for the cattle run every Sunday afternoon.
"If there were any gates, he sat on the passenger side so he could get out and shut them," Mrs Meehan said.
Tuesday was the last ride the three made together in the 22-tonne cattle truck with Daryl Meehan as owner. Mrs Meehan said it was a sad but happy day for the trio.
"This morning, Kris sat in the middle, and I looked over and I thought, 'oh my gosh, Kris, you have grown!'
"He just looked so big sitting there in the middle seat... from when he was 12."
Mr and Mrs Meehan couldn't be happier with the business passing onto Kris, whose father also drove the truck during the Meehan's first holiday in 22 years, in 2019.
"He's a great young man," Mrs Meehan said. "Very good with cattle. And very energetic, and all of our clients that we have spoken to will keep the business going through Kris."
With an early start in the cattle and sheep-carting industry, it could be in Daryl's footsteps that Kris follows.
Daryl Meehan bought his first truck when his parents' neighbours in Red Range, located 20km east of Glen Innes, requested them to take their lambs to the saleyards with their own cattle.
The then-young man soon started his business carting lambs and cattle to saleyards and abattoirs across regional NSW and as far as the now-shut Cannon Hill Salesyard in Brisbane.
Mr Meehan said the best part about heading up to Brisbane was that he never felt alone because another truck driver would pick up his load if his ever broke down. And he would do likewise in a similar situation, heading off to drop off his own trailer to come back and help.
And throughout his 54 years driving trucks, he said he was never involved in an accident like the few he did come across.
"Luckily everyone was alright," Mr Meehan said. "The biggest job was trying to get the stock out of those crates after the truck had tipped over."
He did however, have a couple of near-collisions with caravanners and roadworks.
"If someone happened to cross the road with a machine, or something that I am coming towards, then it is a bit hard to stop," he said.
"But the biggest hassle are caravans on the road. They've got no idea about my truck or how quick they're going. They just think they own the road.
"They're a lot better lately but years ago they were pretty ordinary
"A lot of people coming out of the cities who have never had experience on country roads and have probably never towed a caravan, either go too slow or they speed up on the double lines when you could probably overtake them."
Mr Meehan also had to give up playing the bagpipes in recent years due to carpal tunnel syndrome, making it difficult for him to navigate the intricate tunes on the keys with his fingers.
He was taught the bagpipes in 1964 by a man named Kevin Fisher, now 83, who would travel with him to help with the cattle runs.
A couple of years later in 1966, Mr Meehan began rehearsing with the Glen Innes Bagpipe Band in the local Glen Innes high school hall.
But out on the road rolling with freedom, he had several favourite hits from the '60s and '70s on the go, from the Seekers' Morningtown Ride to Georgy Girl and Bentley Brothers' Sweet Caroline.
Mr and Mrs Meehan are looking forward to their years in retirement, without having to cancel holiday plans due to unexpected cattle-request calls at the last minute.
"But I'll just potter around a bit and still go up to the saleyards with Kris too," Mr Meehan said.
