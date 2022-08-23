A generous Northern Tablelands resident can't wait to share the love and spoil his family after winning more than $100,000.
The Walcha man won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10655, drawn Tuesday, August 23.
As well as winning the 1st Prize, the man also won a consolation prize of $1000, bolstering his windfall to $101,000.
Straight after the draw, an official from The Lott reached out to the man, who was going about his day completely oblivious to his life-enhancing prize.
"Wow, that's pretty exciting!" he laughed. "Thank you so much! "One hundred and one thousand dollars?! How good!
"I've been playing for more than 30 years. While it's not the Jackpot Prize, I'm still pretty happy!
"It goes to show that you have to be in it for your chance to win it!
"I'll have to tell a few family members today but try to keep it on the down low! I know I'll help my family and pay off some bills," he said.
"It's a nice boost!"
His winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased at Walcha Newsagency.
Owner Bill Duncan said the winning entry was wonderful news for the local community.
"We're overjoyed to have sold a first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries! It's the first time we've sold a major prize in the game," he said.
"It's truly tremendous news for the local community as we're only a town of around 14,000 people!
"We've been here for only two and a half years, and we've already sold a $250,000 top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.
"Congratulations to the local man, and we wish him all the best with his prize," he said.
