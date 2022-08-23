The Armidale Express
Walcha man wowed over $100,000 Lucky Lotteries

By Newsroom
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:41am
The Walcha man has been playing for more than 30 years and bought the winning ticket at the Walcha Newsagency. Picture from file

A generous Northern Tablelands resident can't wait to share the love and spoil his family after winning more than $100,000.

