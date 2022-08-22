A STRING of information sessions on Foot and Mouth Disease are set to be held across the New England region.
Local Land Services will host events at Armidale, Inverell and Moree over the next week.
Armidale is first up on Wednesday at the golf club from 9am with sessions to follow at the Moree Services Club on Thursday and Inverell RSM Club next Wednesday.
It is aimed to raise awareness, prevention and surveillance of emergency animal diseases across the region.
The workshops will help residents learn more about the current status of foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
Other areas covered in the session will include how to identify these diseases and what to do if they suspect cases on the farm.
Land services will also provide more information on what it does to prevent animal diseases and feral animal control.
Find an information session by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com.au/cc/emergency-animal-workshops-960929.
Meanwhile, the NSW government has announced a $65million investment in biosecurity measures that will fast-track the development of vaccines against foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole described it as a "game changer" for NSW Farmers with the goal to develop mRNA synthetic vaccines for both diseases.
"Current FMD vaccines are made using the virus itself, meaning even vaccinated animals have to be destroyed for Australia to regain our FMD-free status following an outbreak," Mr Toole said.
"The development of a synthetic mRNA vaccine could be the key for Australia to apply for FMD-free status without having to destroy vaccinated animals, allowing us to preserve our trade status.
"Australia currently enjoys FMD-free status, giving us continued access to premium international markets for our world-class produce.
"The world is also yet to develop a killed or synthetic vaccine for Lumpy Skin, so having these two mRNA vaccines in our arsenal should these diseases reach our shores would give us a clear edge on the world stage.
"Our message is simple: We are doing everything we can to keep NSW free of FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease, but we are also preparing for the worst by investing $229 million this year alone - the biggest investment by a single jurisdiction on exotic pest and disease control."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
