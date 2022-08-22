RESCUE crews worked for almost two-and-a-half hours to help a driver trapped and injured in a crash this morning.
The major rescue operation unfolded on the New England Highway between Uralla and Armidale after the ute hit a power pole at about 2.15am.
The force of the crash snapped the power pole, with the ute barely recognisable to emergency services.
Fire and Rescue NSW, ambulance and police rushed to the scene, near Arding Road, to find the wreckage and the teenage male trapped inside.
Ambulance NSW said paramedics assessed the patient at the scene for serious injuries to his legs and pelvis.
He was rushed to Armidale hospital for emergency treatment, while the Tamworth-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked.
The chopper's critical care medical team stabilised the teenager before he was flown to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
