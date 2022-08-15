The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Motor bike ride leads the charge for Down Syndrome Australia

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLYING THE FLAG: Team Inverell will take part in the annual Scrapheap Adventure Ride.

A group of New England riders is gearing up for its Scrapheap Adventure Ride where they will travel hundreds of kilometres to Dirranbandi in Queensland and back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.