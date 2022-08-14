Benjamin Jackson is no stranger to the grand romantic gesture.
But the Guyra farmer is able to do it at a much grander scale, with far more friends to help him than most.
He once wrote a lady's name in sheep, shot the scene from a drone and sent it to her, in an effort to woo her affection.
"Might not sound like much but there were 2500 sheep to corral and train to make it happen," he said.
"I thought it was a really quite nice and romantic gesture, however, it wasn't perceived quite like that. Ah well."
The New England farmer went viral in 2021 for using sheep art on another occasion as a tribute to his beloved aunt, because COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from attending her funeral.
Despite that effort, or perhaps because of it, the 33-year-old still remains single.
So, now he is taking to television in his search for a spouse.
Mr Jackson hopes to find love as one of five applicants to the TV show 'Farmer Wants a Wife'.
Advertising himself to a prospective better half, he described himself as anything but a typical New England sheep farmer.
"How many farmers out there have a degree in drama, as well as co-own a record label, DJ, produce music and dabble in visual arts through the medium of sheep?" he said.
The music-mad farmer said the tunes are "an extremely large part of who I am" and name-dropped Daft Punk, Justice "or any French electronic house producer" as among his favourites.
Farmer Benjamin will soon take on four others: Ben from Wingham, NSW; Harry from Kyabram, VIC; Paige from Cassilis, NSW; and Will from Berriwillock, VIC.
He is the oldest contestant in the 12th season of the dating reality show, in 2022, with all other contestants in their 20s.
I am looking for someone who isn't away with the fairies but likes to visit them on occasion.- Benjamin Jackson
Mr Jackson is looking for a very particular better half, someone who is "grounded but not rigid", "independent, funny, creative", "someone who I can learn from", whether that be "fashion trends or how to insert a catheter into a goat".
"What I mean by this is that I am looking for someone who isn't away with the fairies but likes to visit them on occasion. I'm not sure if these are values, but a woman who has dreams and aspirations is something quite alluring," he said.
He said he is "incredibly serious about finding love; finding the right person".
"Spending a day out in the paddock being a glorified shepherd gives me time to think about anything and everything and I do this quite a lot," he joked.
"I think about stuff - from 'what should I cook for dinner' to 'how much carbon does a whale sequester?'
"Nothing is off limits."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
