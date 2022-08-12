New England local Rob Lenehan is not happy the state government has changed legislation that could give the thumbs up for a rail trail through the Northern Tablelands.
Mr Lenehan said the Great Northern Line, extending from Armidale train station to Brisbane, and subject to becoming a rail trail, has history and heritage.
Advertisement
"Once the infrastructure of the railway is gone, then you never get it back as a railway corridor," Mr Lenehan said.
READ MORE:
"And that is where this legislation is dangerous."
The Transport Administration Amendment (Rail Trails) Bill 2022 passed NSW state parliament on Friday, altering the Transport Administration Act 1988.
The legislation now makes it easier for communities like those in the New England, where there's contentious support for a rail trail along the Great Northern Line, to turn disused railway lines into walking and cycling tracks.
Previously, the legislation required a change to the Act for each rail trail request.
Minister for Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said the bill will more easily enable regional councils to transform spaces where there is broad community support.
"We know that active transport options are great for our wellbeing, our environment and give locals and visitors a way to explore the beauty regional NSW has to offer, free of charge," Mr Stokes said.
The local project is among the state's most advanced rail trail projects.
Glen Innes Severn Council won federal funding to convert a section of disused railway line in its local government area heading south towards Armidale.
The project has a business case and earlier this year proponents said the next step was the change to legislation.
Bicycle NSW CEO Peter McLane said there were thousands of kilometres of disused railway lines in NSW which could be used as rail trails.
"Already Victoria has over a thousand kilometres of rail trails established in their state which attracts national and international tourists," Mr McLane said.
"The new amendment allows NSW to fast track some of these disused rail lines and turn them into massive tourism areas for regional NSW which is exciting."
But Mr Lenehan wants the line to remain open so the two '620 class heritage rail carriages' he has sitting dormant can one day be put into use for passengers.
Advertisement
"I also believe we will need (the Great Northern Line) as a flood-free link between Sydney and Brisbane in the future," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.