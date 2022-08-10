The Armidale Express
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor to visit Armidale, Inverell and Glen Innes

By Newsroom
August 10 2022 - 8:00am
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor will visit the region next week, meeting key health stakeholders, staff, doctors and community leaders in Armidale, Inverell and Glen Innes.

