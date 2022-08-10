An MP and local club manager will be sleeping rough next week, when they take part in the 2022 Armidale Vinnies Community Sleepout.
The event shines a spotlight on homelessness in rural and regional areas, while raising much-needed funds to allow Armidale Vinnies carry on supporting vulnerable people in the region.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and CEO of the Armidale Ex-Service Club Scott Sullivan will join about 20 other community members at the Vinnies Warehouse from 6pm on Friday, August 19.
"This will be the first time I have slept on the job, but I am happy to admit it is the pursuit of donations for a very good cause," Mr Marshall said.
Meanwhile, Mr Sullivan said he was pleased to represent the club, show his support for the campaign and take part in the sleepout this year.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, sadly there are many people in our region and across Australia who do not have that simple comfort," Mr Sullivan said.
"One night sleeping rough is a small price to pay to support the fabulous work of Vinnies who provide support in many ways to the homeless.
"I encourage everyone to consider a donation for this cause, small or large - it all helps."
All funds raised from the Armidale Vinnies Community Sleepout will go towards the Vinnies Start Fresh Community Connections Program.
The project aims to continue support and empower those engaged with Freeman House in Armidale to achieve their recovery goals.
"We all know just how long and bitterly cold this winter has been in our region and I can't imagine not having a warm home and bed to turn to at the end of the day, luckily it is foreign to most," Mr Marshall said.
"Those who are facing or living with homelessness know all too well the hardships and I hope a night sleeping rough will raise funds and awareness to help others though Armidale Vinnies."
Mr Marshall would welcome any donation through the sponsorship page at www.my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/armidale-vinnies-community-sleepout-2022/adam-marshall.
Your support of this project will assist people to re-engage with their local community, help individuals build a new, safe and healthy social network and assist people to establish a safe, secure and stable living environment for them and their families.
Register, donate, or sponsor a participant now to help change lives in our local community.
