NEW England police have made two arrests for property crime but unlocked homes and cars are still proving a problem for police.
Investigations are continuing into several break-in or theft offences across Armidale but police have discovered several instances of victims who had their cars or homes unlocked when thieves struck.
Armidale officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams confirmed two men were facing a string of property crime offences including break-and-enter charges.
"We've jumped on it pretty quickly and we've locked two people up who are now in custody until late-October," he said.
"But we have found some people are leaving valuables or the homes and cars exposed, and that's a big no.
"Don't leave your valuables exposed, don't leave them out or unlocked because glass will stop certain people but not all."
Laptops, cameras, phones and cash are the targets for local thieves, and "if they want it bad enough" they won't hesitate, Inspector Williams said.
"A little bit of home and car security could be the difference between someone breaking in, taking your keys and knocking off your car or valuables," he said.
The Girraween and North West side of Armidale have been the main areas hit by offenders, who are mostly striking after dark.
Armidale police have launched more patrols of the area and are asking for locals to keep their eyes peeled.
"We do ask anyone with information, or anyone that might see people lurking around after dark, just give us a call and we can send a car out and check it out," Inspector Williams said.
"We can't be everywhere but we rely on the community to let us know if they see something that is not quite right, so they need to ring the Armidale police station, and we can move quicker, or if it is an emergency, Triple Zero."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
