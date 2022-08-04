Narwan back to top of the table

Men's
Inverell Hawks 30 defeated by Narwan Eels 36
Tingha Tigers 32 defeated Armidale Rams 28
Moree Boomerangs 52 defeated Uralla/Walcha 4
Warialda Wombats-Bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Narwan Eels 19 (348/242), Inverell RSM Hawks 19 (364/276), Moree Boomerangs 17 (370/258), Tingha Tigers 16 (352/378), Armidale Rams 12 (244/334), Warialda Wombats 11 (246/296), Uralla/Walcha 8 (242/382).
League tag:
Inverell Hawks 32 defeated Narwan Eels 8
Tingha Tigers 26 defeated Armidale Rams 0
Moree Boomerangs 6 defeated by Walcha/Uralla 32
Warialda Wombats - bye
Ladder (for and against in brackets): Tingha Tigers 26 (446/22), Armidale Rams 18 (198/100), Warialda Wombats 17 (166/ 186), Walcha/Uralla 14 (152/254), Inverell RSM Hawks 12 (208/206), Moree Boomerangs 9 (96/262), Narwan Eels 8 (64/300).
This weekend will see the final round of the regular season commence.
Fixtures:
Armidale Rams hosting the Warialda Wombats on Saturday.
Tingha Tigers hosting the Inverell Hawks on Saturday
Narwan Eels hosting the Moree Boomerangs on Sunday
Walcha-Uralla have the bye.
The finals commence on Saturday, August 13 with venues and teams to be confirmed.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
