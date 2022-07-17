The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Coronial inquest begins into death of Gordon Copeland at Moree

Updated July 18 2022 - 7:05am, first published July 17 2022 - 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAGEDY: Gordon Copeland is pictured with his first-born son. Tragically, Gordon passed away shortly before his second son was born. Photo: Supplied

A coronial inquest into the death of 22-year-old Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland begins today in Moree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.