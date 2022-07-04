The Armidale Express
Bingara Orange Festival attracts large crowd for 2022 event

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:56am
Not even the rain could hold up this year's Bingara Orange Festival with large crowds, juicy oranges and 50's nostalgia making Bingara's Happy Days Orange Festival the place to be on the weekend.

