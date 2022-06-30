The Armidale region will be buzzing with cultural activities next week for NAIDOC Week.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland said a street march is being coordinated on Thursday, July 7, around the Armidale CBD as part of the week-long celebrations, followed by an Armajun barbecue at the Aboriginal Culture Centre and Keeping Place.
Advertisement
The annual celebration recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and celebrations take place across the country.
READ MORE:
This year's theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! aims to amplify voices and narrow the gap between aspiration and reality, good intent and outcome.
"I encourage everyone in the community to come along and participate in the march and enjoy all the activities being held throughout the week," Cr Coupland said.
"Service providers and organisations have come together to host live entertainment, wood carving workshops, art workshops, flag raising ceremonies, cultural activities and more."
The march is usually held in September in conjunction with A Day in the Dale celebrations, however, there has been strong interest to host the march in line with annual NAIDOC Week celebrations.
A Day in the Dale will still take place in spring.
Participants in the march are asked to meet in Central Park at 10am and will walk down Dangar Street, across Moore Street and into Faulkner Street, finishing in Rusden Street outside Council's Civic Administration Building.
The Armajun barbecue will be held from midday.
A full schedule of the week's activities is available on the events section of the council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.