VIDEOS, transcripts and statements will make up part of the evidence against a man accused of threatening the federal police officer protecting Barnaby Joyce during the federal election campaign.
Pedro De Pakas, 52, was briefly left without legal representation after his solicitor was allowed to withdraw in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
"I will contact Legal Aid immediately after court and advise them of the situation," defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett told the court officers had not yet finalised the brief of evidence in the matter and it was adjourned to August.
Commonwealth prosecutors are flagged to take over the case.
De Pakas remains behind bars and told the court he wanted to make a bid for bail with the support of the on-duty Legal Aid lawyer.
Court documents show no application was made at the time and his release was formally refused, but a bail review was listed for next month.
De Pakas has not been required to enter a plea to the single charge of threatening serious harm to a Commonwealth judicial or law officer.
The court previously heard police allege De Pakas had seen the then Deputy Prime Minister pulled over on the side of the New England Highway near Moonbi on April 1.
He is accused of completing a u-turn, stopping and verbally threatening harm to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) officer, who was providing security to New England MP Mr Joyce during the federal election campaign.
Police claim De Pakas adopted a "fighting stance" during the stoush.
De Pakas was arrested by officers from Operation Wilmot - set up to ensure the safety of candidates - in the days afterwards.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
