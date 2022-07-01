COLD has clamped the region in its icy grip this month, with freezing mornings meaning a reluctant rise for locals.
For those willing to feel the bite, lovely landscapes have abounded complete with marvelous mists.
Glen Innes registered the lowest temperature recorded for the month of June in the region, dropping to -8.7 on Thursday, June 9.
The coldest the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) weather station recorded at Armidale airport was -4.4 degrees on June 2.
The warmest it got in Armidale this month was 15.5 degrees on June 25.
Elsewhere across the region, BoM stations clocked a low of -3.4 in Tamworth and -1.1 degrees in Inverell.
The top temperature recorded in the country music capital this month was 19.8 degrees on June 19.
Most days of June have been dry in Armidale, with a total of 15.4mm notched in the airport gauge across 11 days of rainfall. Nine of those days recorded 0.2mm.
A single 24-hour period early in the month brought 11.8mm - more than three quarters of the monthly rainfall.
In comparison, more than six times that amount fell in June last year when the city was drenched by almost 77mm in the month.
The BoM has predicted more rain is on the way for Armidale this weekend, with a 100 per cent chance of getting wet on Saturday and between 8mm and 15mm expected. More rain is tipped for Sunday.
The wet weather could continue through the rest of the week, according to the BoM forecast.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
