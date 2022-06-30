It's no secret cricket forms an important part of Australia's history and in term's of Armidale's roots, it is no different.
The Armidale and District Cricket Association will celebrate 160 years in 2023 and have a series of events planned on March 30, April 1 and 2.
Now they just need the community, both local and beyond, to come together to help celebrate the occasion.
"There was a 100-year celebration in 1963 so next year is 160," association president Mike Porter said.
"Hillgrove and Easts have been around since the 1940s, Hillgrove goes back much further than that. We are trying to get everyone from all across the area and further afield to come back."
Since the sport's beginnings in the area, there has been a number of cricketers who have gone on to play the Grade competition in Sydney and played a high level of representative cricket.
The anniversary event will celebrate that and more.
Beginning on the Friday, the association and those involved with pulling the event together have a series of social events planned.
"We have planned a golf afternoon on the Friday and then we have booked the Servies club for the event," Porter said.
"The Saturday, depending on how many people are interested of a game of cricket, we might have number of T20 games throughout the day at the sportsground.
"And then we dinner on the Saturday night back at the Servies again.
"Then we have got breakfast at the sportsground, people can say their goodbyes, have breakfast and travel home."
It is hoped there will be a good turnout for the event.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
