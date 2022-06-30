THREE rugby players from The Armidale School will don representative jerseys at the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships next month, following solid performances playing for NSW Country 18s at the NSW Schools titles in Sydney last week.
Stirling Munsie has been selected as number 3 for the NSW Junior Under 18 XV, while for the NSW 18s Barbarians, Fred Kearney will don the number 4 jersey and Eugene Campbell is on the reserve bench.
At the NSW titles, Country's first hit-out was against GPS White on June 21, going down 69-19 in a tough physical encounter.
Munsie had a particularly strong game in Country's second game against Association of Independent Co-educational Schools, scoring a try and helping his team to a 34-7 win.
The boys will return to Sydney for the Australian Schoolboy Championships to be held at Knox Grammar School from July 5 to 9.
The NSW Junior XV will first face ACT on 6 July and then either NSW I or Qld II, while the Barbarians take on Victoria and then either Qld I or NSW II.
"This is a terrific result for the boys and we all wish them well for the Australian Schoolboy championships, which will bring together the best young talent from across the country," TAS Director of Co-curricular and First XV coach Huon Barrett said.
The NSW Junior XV and Barbarians sides are amongst six NSW schoolboy representative teams to play at the Australian championships, along with teams from most other states.
