Youngsters line up for NSW

Updated June 30 2022 - 1:58am, first published 12:47am
Eugene Campbell, Stirling Munsie and Fred Kearney have all been selected from Country Under 18s for higher representative honours at the Australian Schoolboys Championships next month.

THREE rugby players from The Armidale School will don representative jerseys at the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships next month, following solid performances playing for NSW Country 18s at the NSW Schools titles in Sydney last week.

