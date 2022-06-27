Sport UNE Football League's weekly results

Women's gameday results
The only game played due to the Private Schools being on their holidays break.
Armidale City Westside 3 Demon Knights 1
A closer game than was predicted. Armidale City Westside led at the break by two goals through goals to Kelly Moran and Lauren Acton. The second half was even with Jess Christian scoring Armidale City Westsides goal and Sarita Rose scoring Demon Knights goal.
Senior game day results
Division 1
North Armidale 1 Demon Knights 1
Even though the first half was scoreless there was a lot of fruitless attacking raid to keep the crowd on edge. The second half saw both teams hit the back of the net and also miss opportunities to win the game. Cooper Heagney scored for the Redmen and Brock Whitley after he was substituted on scored for Demon Knights.
East Armidale 2 South Armidale 1
East Armidale hit the lead in the 15th minute through a goal to Atheer Ahmed and went into the half time break in front. Ten Minutes into the second
half Rafook Hakrash scored the Suburbs second goal. South Armidale was awarded a penalty after a defensive error and Lucas Alfie slotted home the penalty. The final fifteen minutes was dominated by the Scorpions attempts to breach the Suburbs defense, without any success. Definitely not expected or predicted outcome.
Armidale City Westside had the BYE
Division 2 results
North Armidale 2 Demon Knights 1
The half time score was one all through goals to Brad Dunham for the Redmen and Mitchell Battersby for Demon Knights. Mitchell Styles second half goal gave the Redmen the win.
South Armidale 10 East Armidale 0
The Scorpions, were far too good for East Armidale, leading by six goals to nil at half time to five players. Scorers were Michael Foster, two, Darby Chalmers, Tom Davies, Stace Stace and Jake Graham. The second half saw Tomas Abighdor score two and Clementi Pablo score for the Scorpions and John Elliot slot one home for the Suburbs.
Guyra 5 Armidale City Westside 1
Guyra led by two goals at half time through goals to last year's golden boot Norman Miniti and one to Harrison Dowden. In the second half Robert Sisson and Matt Simpson and Clement Mana scored for Guyra and Dave Widders scored for Guyra.
Division 3
South Armidale United 4 plays Glen Innes Highlanders 1
The Scorpions were too strong for the Highlanders with two goals to Dilshed Ibrahim in the first half and goals to Ben Harris and Ryan Walker in the second half. Leigh Bush scored the Highlanders goal in the second half.
North Armidale 2 Glen Innes Highlanders 1
This was a relatively even game, with the score one all at half time through goals to Connor Duddy for the Highlanders and Nick Bugden for the Redmen. Alex Anoon's second half goal giving the Redmen the win.
Armidale City Westside 3 v TAS deferred
Division 4
South Armidale United 4 Demon Knights 0
The Scorpions were too strong leading by a goal to Fraser McQueen at half time. Fraser scored again in the second half along with Alec Campbell and Haitham Abas.
Armidale City Westside 5 Armidale City Westside White 1
Kenny Hamilton and Brett Coughlin scored a double each and Anthony Langenbaker scored the other goal for their five while Ato Hadi scored for the Whites.
Guyra 2 East Armidale Suburbs 1
An own goal separated the teams at half time. Adam Brennan scored Guyra's second half goal and Shaun Callies for the Suburbs.
