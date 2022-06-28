The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

James McKenzie, known as 'Jimmy Jam Piercer Man', resentenced for Armidale and Port Macquarie sexual assaults after appeal

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 28 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESENTENCE: The Crown appeal was upheld. Photo: File

A BODY piercer, who sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a young woman while running his business in Armidale, will spend an extra two years behind bars after the prosecution slammed his sentence as "plainly unjust".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.