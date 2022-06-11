The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Gardening matters | Winter is upon us

By Dar Brookes
June 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclamen hederifolium brightening up a shady corner under deciduous trees.

Winter is definitely with us, and all but a few deciduous trees have now lost their leaves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.