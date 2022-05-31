The Armidale Express
Armidale: Local councils and SES teams clean up as strong wind continues

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:17am, first published 4:30am
State Emergency Service and council teams across the region were busy clearing debris on Tuesday, and some residents could remain without power for another night as wild weather continues to blast the Northern Tablelands.

