The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

The historic Uralla Courthouse will be refurbished and returned back to community

By Newsroom
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORK BEGINS: Uralla Shire Deputy Mayor Bob Crouch, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and General Manager Kate Jessep inspected the start of works this week. Picture: supplied.

A $925,000 refurbishment which will return the historic Uralla Courthouse back to community use is now underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.