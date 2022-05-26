The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Armidale School Choirs perform with passion and precision

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Old Teachers College and New England Girls School auditoriums were filled with the angelic voices of school children this week as part of the 2022 Armidale Eisteddfod.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Arundale

Vanessa Arundale

Senior Journalist Northern Tablelands and North West

Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.