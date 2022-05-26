The Old Teachers College and New England Girls School auditoriums were filled with the angelic voices of school children this week as part of the 2022 Armidale Eisteddfod.
Singing is back after being prohibited during the past two pandemic years and the performance enthusiasm of the students was palpable.
School choirs from Armidale City Public School, Armidale PLC, Ben Venue Primary School, Carinya Christian School, NEGS, Newling Public School, New England Conservatorium of Music, O'Connor Catholic College, St Mary's Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School and TAS performed on Wednesday and Thursday.
Adjudicator Katie Rutledge said she was looking for technical competence including how focused the choir was on the conductor.
Ms Rutledge has been a resident performing artist with Opera Queensland since 2001 and is an international vocal coach with students from the United States and Australia.
When Katie is not performing she adjudicates the Northern NSW and South-East Queensland Music Eisteddfods and in 2022 will be performing in La Traviata for Opera Queensland.
The 38th annual Armidale Eisteddfod continues until June 19, featuring speech, drama and music. Within those sections, there are also a variety of styles.
The majority of the eisteddfod is held in the Old Teacher's College auditorium. Admission ranges from $3 for a child's single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket. Family passes for the duration of the eisteddfod are $80.
The gala concert, a showcase of standout performers selected from the program, is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
