Armidale Regional Council to remove ailing heritage trees as part of kerb and gutter renewal

By Newsroom
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
TREES IN TROUBLE: The stretch of Rusden Street where nine heritage trees will be removed in June 2022. Picture: Vanessa Arundale

Nine heritage trees along Rusden Street, between Dangar and Faulkner Streets, will be removed Armidale Regional Council has announced.

