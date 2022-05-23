The 25-metre ice-skating rink in Curtis Park continues to be available for ice rink sessions daily from 10am to 8pm until Sunday, May 29.
The novel attraction is part of Armidale Regional Council's Big Chill Festival and was facilitated by $147,500 in funding from the NSW Government which means the cost of a 45 minute session (including skate hire) is about the same price as seeing a movie.
Early evening slots are proving popular with families when the fairy lights and snow machine create a winter wonderland effect.
And there were surprisingly quite a few accomplished ice skaters on the ice when the Express visited, given the nearest permanent ice rink is Coffs Harbour.
There were also a few families from Tamworth and other New England towns making the most of the ice rink and exploring Armidale.
The ice-skating rink opened up to the public on Friday, May 13 and has been a popular element to the Big Chill Festival.
"Over 2000 ice-skating tickets were sold on the first weekend and a number of schools have also booked in for student skating sessions," said Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland.
"Skaters are sure making the most of the ice rink while it's in town and re-booking sessions following their initial glide under the festoon lighting."
Sessions are on the hour, every hour and there is no need to prebook - but payment is cashless.
Tickets are also available for purchase from the Big Chill website and Armidale Regional Council has also been approved for Dine & Discover vouchers to be redeemed for ice-skating.
