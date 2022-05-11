The Armidale Express

'Serious candidate': One Nation defends 'ghost' New England candidate Barnaby Joyce recommends preferencing

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:11am, first published May 11 2022 - 8:00pm
MYSTERY MAN: Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce recommends his voters put Mr Thomas second on their ballot. Photo: file

One Nation's New England candidate Richard Thomas is a "serious candidate", according to the party - though they can't supply a photo of the Queenslander.

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

