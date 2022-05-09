The first votes for the upcoming election were cast in Armidale on Monday, with a pre-polling centre opening in Jessie Street.
There were about 30 early voters who visited the pre-poll venue in the morning, which left the Labor Party having to quickly find more how-to-vote cards, party volunteer Caroline Chapman said.
She said aged care had been a concern raised by the early voters.
The Australian Electoral Commission is expecting the early voting trend to continue to rise this year.
The amount of New England voters choosing to pre-poll rose by almost 10,000 in the 2019 election.
Senate candidate Julie Collins was also outside the early voting centre in Armidale on Monday, as she embarks on a bid to enter the senate as an independent.
"I'm running to be a voice for integrity, decency and sensible solutions," she said.
Last election the Tamworth woman ran in New England as a candidate for the Christian Democratic Party.
Handing out how-to-vote cards on Monday were Sonia O'Keefe and Janie Fenwicke for the incumbent Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, and Pat Schultz for The Greens, whose candidate is former Glen Innes mayor Carol Sparks.
The prepoll voting centre will be open at Shop 3, 106 Jessie Street, Armidale, next to Centro, 8am to 8pm this week.
On Saturday it will open 9am to 4pm, then next week you can vote between 8am and 8pm, until Thursday. On Friday it closes earlier, at 6pm ahead of election day on Saturday, May 21.
