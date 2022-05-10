The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Armidale Central Rotary Club's Book Fair starts on Saturday

By Newsroom
May 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAIR EFFORT: Rotary Club volunteers set up the book fair this week at Armidale Jockey Club. Picture: Supplied

Thousands of quality books go on sale on Saturday when the Armidale Central Rotary Club's 24th annual Book Fair begins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.