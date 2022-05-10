Thousands of quality books go on sale on Saturday when the Armidale Central Rotary Club's 24th annual Book Fair begins.
The club estimates that more than $900,000 has been raised - much for local community projects - since the fair began almost a quarter of a century ago.
The week-long event will be held again at the Armidale Jockey Club in Barney Street.
Organisers from the Rotary Club said every readership had been catered for, from fiction and literature to biography, true crime, history, cooking, children's, sports, photography, reference and arts, crafts and hobbies. There's even a section of books to tickle the funny bone.
Soft cover novels will be on sale for as little as $2 a copy, with a range of premium volumes on sale at very competitive prices.
Apart from the books, the fair also features an extensive range of CDs, DVDs, collectible LPs, puzzles and games.
All of the items have been donated over the past 12 months by Armidale locals.
Armidale Central club president Andrew Pratt said members had worked hard over the year to provide book fair patrons with the best quality merchandise for re-sale.
"The club has been proud to have raised so much money over almost a quarter of a century but in the end it comes down to the generosity of the Armidale community," Andrew said.
"We want to acknowledge the thoughtfulness of these people who regularly donate to the book fair."
He said the club was pleased that that generosity and the work that goes into setting up and running the fair results in real benefits to the wider Armidale community.
"We look forward to seeing people at the fair throughout the week - EFTOS facilities are available and people are encouraged to use them," Andrew said.
The book fair opens at 9am on Saturday and runs for a week until Saturday, May 21.
