Amenities at one of Uralla's most popular free camping sites will soon be improved after efforts by Uralla Shire Council to modernise the site struck gold.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announce a $116,000 state government grant will go towards installing new composting toilets at Wooldridge Reserve.
"Wooldridge Reserve is one of the few public areas in the Uralla Shire where people can try their luck at gold-panning," Mr Marshall said.
Nestled amongst the trees off Kingstown Road, he descrived the reserve as one of Uralla's best kept secrets, reminding us of what the area would have been like when the pioneers arrived during the gold rush.
"The site definitely gets plenty of use, with campers parked up most weeks and visitors looking to strike it rich on the banks of Rocky River," he said.
Uralla Shire Deputy Mayor Bob Crouch said Wooldridge Reserve was one of three free camping spots in the Uralla Shire that visitors and locals alike can enjoy.
"Wooldridge Reserve is a popular spot for those wanting to enjoy a fossick by the river, bushwalk or a swim on a hot day," Cr Crouch said.
"Extensive community consultation was undertaken for the Uralla Shire Open Space Strategy, which recommended the upgrade to Wooldridge Reserve.
"Good, clean toilets is something we all look for when travelling, and it's wonderful council has been able to strike these funds to upgrade this important, and picturesque, site.
"The grant is a great opportunity to make the fossicking experience accessible to more people, who can grab their gold pans from the council office before they head down," he said.
Visitors have been enjoying the two gas barbecues and picnic tables that were installed last year, with two old long-drop toilets completing the list of amenities.
Mr Marshall said this grant will demolish those existing toilets and install two environmentally friendly, universally accessible composting toilets.
"As land managers, council has done a fantastic job promoting Wooldridge Reserve as a visitor destination," he said.
"I hope these improvements will encouraged people to call in and try their luck finding a nugget."
