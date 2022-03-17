newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A local appeal for north coast flood victims has had an overwhelming response. A huge pantechnicon, two trailers and two utilities were required last weekend to transport the food, water, bedding, clothing, cleaning materials, toiletries, sanitary items and other emergency supplies to Lismore. A spokesman for Newling Gardens, which initiated the appeal, said all involved were absolutely amazed at the generosity of the local community. READ MORE: Donations were received at the former Big W store last week. The spokesman said the location provided by Armidale Central management was ideal, transport was generously donated, some local businesses participated and the many hundreds of individuals participating in the appeal was truly inspiring. Cash donations were also received, and these will enable further emergency supplies to be sent as they are called for by the recovery authorities. The Taylor Street retirement village had started its own internal appeal before deciding to expand it to include the wider community. It came after flood water climbed to a staggering 14.4m in Lismore, almost two metres above the highest on record there. The city's entire CBD was inundated after days of unrelenting torrential rain. Shocking stories emerged of people spending up to eight hours on their roofs hoping for rescue. It sparked an enormous rescue effort as emergency services were joined by locals in tinnies, helping to evacuate people in danger. Four people died in the Lismore area, and about 2000 of 3500 homes that had been assessed in the Northern Rivers were no longer habitable. That number was expected to rise. Australian Defence Force personnel and support measures were deployed to affected areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/31520df2-27a1-4be9-bd3b-4198053954a1.jpg/r145_0_1278_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg