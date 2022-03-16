newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A host of rugby league's most successful knockout teams are gearing up to collide in Armidale The Redfern All Blacks, Newcastle All Blacks and Narwan Eels have all racked up plenty of wins on the park and will come together for the Narwan Eels knockout on March 19 at Newling Oval. Ex-NRL players are anticipated to take the field in an array of teams from all around the state. READ MORE: "We have got sides from the North Coast, Toomelah, Redfern, Newcastle, Kempsey, a couple of local sides, Narwan and JBQ Memorial," Narwan president Al Widders said. "I think there will be a few strong sides, Newcastle All Blacks will be good. "Same with the Redfern All Blacks, you could see Nathan Merritt and a couple of those sort of blokes running with them. "There will be an under 17s game as well - Narwan 17s versus a side from the coast, around Coffs, so that will be a good game too." Widders believes it will be a day not to be missed. "For 10 bucks you are going to see some really good games of football, probably the best that's been in this area for a long time, I would say," he said. "Out of our 12 sides there's four, maybe five that have won the actual big knockouts so it is definitely a good players' breeding ground. "It is pretty football all day so if you are not doing much, I would be over there watching some good games. "We have got full canteen and all that sort of business so it should be a good day out." With the influx of players from around the state, Armidale will benefit through food outlets, motels and caravan parks. Widders believes it will only be a good thing for the local community. "Little towns like Toomelah haven't got Red Rooster or KFC," he said. "I know Moree people take Red Rooster back when they come here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

