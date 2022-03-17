newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Univesity of New England will be part of the solution for the North West skills shortage, according to a plan to connect tertiary learning with the future of business. The university's second New England campus, to be built in Tamworth, is not the only huge transformation the 84-year-old tertiary institution is undertaking. After the sod turning in Tamworth on Wednesday, that night, representatives from the university told the city's leaders and business chiefs what the university's new business-connected STEM Q project would mean for them. READ MORE: The science, technology, engineering and mathematics program focuses on four key areas of business: agriculture, health, digital intelligence and STEM infrastructure. It aims to remove the traditional boundary between learning and research institutions and business, with hubs integrated with industry and community centres. That might mean brief single-semester courses to learn a specific skill, or teaching based within businesses. Chicken farmer and Tamworth councillor Bede Burke told a UNE panel that his business relied on technology that failed half-a-dozen times a day. He was one of many business owners to say they need new trained technicians to stay competitive. STEM Q Project Director Naomi Nielsen said the program aims to help by "closing those gaps out". "Are we creating the right short courses and disciplines within the university to meet that growing demand?" "The reality is that it actually takes some time [to develop them]. "The reality is that we as a university are making huge transformations internally so that we can actually meet that challenge. We are asking our academic communities to create new courses to meet the trends that are starting to really shift our industries so we can get them ready." University Associate Director, Corporate Communications and Events Bryn Griffiths emceed the UNE STEM Q Launch at the Powerhouse Hotel. He said UNE's STEM Q program would help graduates and business keep pace in a rapidly evolving world. "We are connected to them [business], we always have been very connected," he said. "We've been connected through our alumnus, we've been connected through industry and the region for 85 years. "What we're doing is really pushing a new initiative, reinvigorating [that connection]." Mr Griffiths said the university needs to act in a coordination role for other tertiary education providers, like the community college and TAFE vocational training systems. "We have to, because who else can do it?" The event featured a panel including Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Ms Nielsen, UNE Director of Place Based Education and Research Professor Melanie Fillios, General Manager of Bellata Gold Milling Hamish Shaw and BlueDog Fences CEO Lachlan Williams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/08c60019-9fc2-4177-9792-6146897ee88d.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg