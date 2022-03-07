latest-news,

A man has secured an Inverell Local Court date after allegedly leading police on multiple pursuits over the weekend - his escape attempts coming to an end when police successfully deployed road spikes. Three road chases and a short foot pursuit were allegedly carried out to catch the 28-year-old Uralla man: one near Elsmore, one west of Guyra and the third near Uralla. His arrest in a paddock lead to 13 charges being laid against him, including charges relating to domestic violence, trespassing, prohibited drugs, driving dangerously and possession of an unauthorised firearm. READ ALSO The first pursuit began on Friday, when police attempted to stop a Nissan Navara heading towards Elsmore on the Gwydir Highway at about 9.10pm. The car allegedly failed to stop, and a chase was initiated. Officers called it off a short time later on Elsmore Road, claiming safety concerns. Half an hour later, police said they began a second pursuit of the vehicle just west of Guyra, which was also terminated a short time later. New England detectives began an investigation into both chases. Just after 2.30pm the next day, Saturday March 5, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers saw the same Nissan Navara travelling north on Thunderbolts Way near Uralla and tried, yet again, to stop the vehicle. The driver again allegedly refused to stop, and the third pursuit began. This time, officers got out the road spikes. The vehicle continued on and into a private property on Thunderbolts Way, where it veered through several paddocks before coming to a stop. Police alleged the driver stole another vehicle on the property and continued through paddocks before being stopped by officers from both the New England Police District and Oxley Police District. The 28-year-old man was finally arrested by police after a quick foot chase. He was taken to Armidale Police Station where he was hit with a string of additional charges on top of the three laid for police pursuits. His charges include: two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic); assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), common assault (DV), possess unauthorised firearm, commit s114 offence, having previous conviction; three counts of police pursuit; enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse; destroy or damage property; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and three counts of possessing prohibited drug. He was formally denied bail at Tamworth Local Court on Sunday, and is set to appear before Inverell Local Court on Thursday March 10.

