newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The 2022 Armidale and New England Show was a shining success on the weekend, with the community out in force to show its support. The pavilions were back along with the continuation of the virtual pavilion, ute show, local live music and demolition derby. All the old favourites like livestock exhibits, horse events and fireworks also made up a jam-packed two days at the 147th show event. Read also: In the lead up to the show, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall took the opportunity to congratulate show society president president Jessica Tadman on the return of a two-day event and announce a $45,000 state government grant to support the festivities. The funds were secured through the State Government's Country Shows Support Package, which has now provided $225,628 to nine shows in the electorate. Mr Marshall predicted the resumption of a physical show at Armidale would be well received, after last year's virtual event. "While some shows struggled in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Armidale and New England Show took it all in its stride and went online," Mr Marshall said. "The minimal, one day event last year focused on horse and livestock events, with no access to the pavilions and all exhibits put up online. "The hit on gate takings was significant, down by $45,000. With the show back to a full two-day schedule in 2022, the State Government has stepped in and picked up the shortfall. "This considerable $45,000 grant has given the committee power to hit reset, covering the majority of annual operating costs including advertising, panel, cool room and PA hire, security and pavilion prizes. " Read more: All the fun of the fair: See the photos from the 2021 show. Mr Marshall congratulated first-term president Jessica Tadman and secretary Kelso Looker on pulling together such a high quality schedule. "What has been outstanding to see this year is the incredible injection of young blood into both the show's committee and volunteer base." Mr Marshall said. "Combined with the experience of long-standing stewards, the Armidale and New England Show Society has put itself in a position of strength for the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/5b52856c-73a0-4ccf-8e80-7560dce9161a.JPG/r0_472_3310_2342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg