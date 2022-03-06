newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australian country music favourite Adam Harvey will play at the Armidale Servies this Saturday, March 12. Harvey made his first trip to the Tamworth Music Festival as a teenager, after a tour manager heard him singing in his home town of Geelong. It was an inauspicious start for the aspiring country music star. After driving with his mum and dad the 16 hours from Geelong to Tamworth, Harvey discovered he hadn't been booked for any shows. Luckily, his parents were undeterred and decided to stay for the 10 days as they'd already paid for accommodation. The rest, as they say, is history. Harvey soon discovered that the country music scene really is just like one big family. And they welcomed him with open arms. Read also: "The thing that surprised me was how friendly and open all the other artists were there," Harvey said. "As soon as I got talking to them ... the moment I told them my story ... the first thing they did was say come and get up and sing on my show. People talk about the country music family but I really witnessed it. I left there feeling like I was part of something really special." In the intervening years, Harvey has sold more than 500,000 records, with millions of downloads of his songs on Spotify. He's grown up in the country music family and is now respected as an industry veteran. Sadly, Harvey's dad Les died of cancer in 2015. Last year, the singer-songwriter included a moving tribute to his father on his new album Songs from Highway One. "I wanted to write this song [Lindeman Again] for many years since dad's passing, but it was still too raw and emotional," Harvey said. "This song is very personal to me, and I knew Graeme Connors would be the perfect writing partner to help me capture the emotion I wanted to convey. Graeme is an incredible songwriter, and it was a real pleasure to tell this story with him." Another single from the album is Highway Number One, about the joy and freedom of travelling around Australia. Having toured for more than 20 years, Harvey has a swag of stories to recount. He is currently writing a book based on his memoirs, Tales from the Road. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/630eba13-ec70-454f-92c4-d6bf9257df61.jpg/r0_779_3514_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg