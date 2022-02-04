newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Armidale businesses are set to benefit from new support programs announced by the NSW government, which are designed to counteract staff and customer shortages caused by COVID-19 and reimposed restrictions. Parents NSW and Stay NSW vouchers will soon be redeemable, and businesses can now apply to become part of the programs. From March, parents of school-aged children will be entitled to $250 worth of vouchers to be used on accommodation, which will be split up into five vouchers worth $50 each that can be pooled or used separately. Read also: The chair of Business New England, Aileen MacDonald, said it was a welcome announcement. "Customers and businesses alike need to have the confidence that when they are running their business or seeking services and making purchases that they will be safe," Ms MacDonald said. "Businesses are doing their best to ensure we can go about our daily lives in confidence, so this package will go a long way towards providing backup should other measures be slow." Business NSW conducted a survey seeking feedback regarding the impact of the Omicron variant on business, Ms MacDonald said. "Based upon the feedback, Business NSW then provided this information to the government seeking further support," she said. "The survey was sent to many businesses so businesses in the region would have had the opportunity to have a say." The Stay vouchers could provide a boost too; the one-off $50 vouchers for all adult NSW residents came online this week. "The vouchers provide another opportunity to travel and when the confidence is there, I am sure people will welcome the chance to get away," Ms MacDonald said. New payments of up to $5000 per week are now available to businesses doing it tough as part of a new support package. The funding is available to businesses with an annual turnover between $75,000 and $50 million, which have suffered a 40 per cent downturn in profit during January. "It is a welcome announcement, and we will be monitoring the take-up," Ms MacDonald said. "Business New England will continue to advocate to ensure supply chains and logistics in getting product to the store and not delayed." The new package also includes an extension of commercial landlord relief until March 13. The small business fees and charge rebate program has also increased, going up 50 per cent from $2000 to $3,000. As part of that scheme, businesses can claim half of the cost of acquiring rapid antigen tests for the workplace. Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said that could significantly impact retail outlets in the area. "What's crucial now is that customers have the confidence to return to businesses and do their shopping in a safe manner," he said. "Businesses are doing the right thing in ensuring their staff are healthy before commencing shifts - together, the economy can roar back into life if we abide by the rules and return to our favourite businesses." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/54d979f7-c607-45da-a8ef-8148c4420cf1.jpg/r6_142_2708_1669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg