A decade-long battle to build a rail trail on the long-disused Great Northern railway line is just weeks away from going before parliament to become black-letter law. New England Rail Trail (NERT) chairperson David Mills told the Express the group had been hoping to get enabling legislation for the plan before state parliament as early as February, though he said it now seems likely it will take a little longer. Any timeline is dependent on finding space on the agenda of NSW Parliament, he said. Read also: "(NERT) formed in 2014. I was involved with it from about 2008 with Guyra Shire Council," he said. "They do take a long time." "It's really given us a lot of time to reflect on the positives, the negatives and get it right." The project won funding last year through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund for its 35 kilometre-long first stage, which will transport bike riders from Glen Innes to Ben Lomond. That followed the publication of a business case, which estimated the scheme would create a benefit nearly five-and-a-half times greater than its cost. The first stage will cost just $8.7 million. But the project can't get started until parliament clears a legal impediment. The law currently prohibits using the gazetted railway line for almost anything but moving trains. New legislation will be required to convert it to crown land and transfer ownership from Transport for NSW. Mr Mills said rail trail proponents are anticipating they will receive the same level of bipartisan support as the Tumbarumba and Northern Rivers rail trails. Both passed with support from the government and the Labor opposition, with the Greens supporting the former, but not the latter. The rail trail proponents have already started looking for funding for a second stage, from Ben Lomond to Black Mountain, then a final stage to Armidale. "The big thing which we believe will be a success for the rail will be connecting up to transport - so we have Armidale train station connectivity, we have an airport and we have a large centre there," he said. Mr Mills hinted they may look for funding through the sixth round of the Building Better Regions program. He said the project would drive major economic growth in the region. The business case predicts the rail trail will bring 4000 visitors per year to the region. The project "has the opportunity to exceed the business case numbers, like is what happened in Tumbarumba," he said. "Everyone provided conservative numbers and the numbers stacked up on those conservative numbers. Patronage has exceeded expectations." The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2023, according to its funding agreement. The rail line will remain in public hands after being converted into a rail trail. The line has been closed to revenue service for about 30 years, and hasn't seen train in more than 10.

