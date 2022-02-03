newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An Armidale TAFE graduate is part of the future of farming in the New England region. Emma Pearson completed a Certificate II and Certificate III in Agriculture during high school and has now completed a Certificate IV in Wool Classing at TAFE NSW Armidale. The 19-year-old works on the family Merino sheep stud and beef cattle farm as well as at Armidale Saleyards. In 2020 she received a Rural Scholarship from the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation (RASF) and was named the VET in Schools student of the year and Agribusiness student of the year. Read also: "A few years ago, it was very hard for women to break into agriculture, but that's all changed," Ms Pearson said. "I think if women want to get into the industry, now is the time - it's not a man's career anymore, there is a place for anyone." Boosting the number of women in the industry is essential according to the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) and TAFE NSW is helping to skill this new workforce. NFF president Fiona Simson, the first female president in the organisation's 40-year history, said their goal was to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks by 2030. "Progress reports from our Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program show we are well on the way to achieving this goal, if not knocking it out of the park," Ms Simson said. "The NFF has identified increasing the representation of women as key to achieving agriculture's goal to be a $100 billion industry by 2030. "We want to see more meaningful change toward gender diversity in the agricultural sector and we know that TAFE NSW is playing an integral role in helping to attract female students and train the next generation of women in the industry." Ms Pearson grew up on the family farm and always had a passion for livestock and animals. "TAFE NSW taught me the skills I needed to work in the industry," she said. "The courses are hands-on, you're not just behind a desk, so you can have a go at what you're learning. Now I have my wool classing ticket I want to work for contractors throughout the New England area. "We have a unique class of superfine wool here and I'm excited to be part of the local wool industry." While the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Sciences indicate women comprise only 31 per cent of workers in agriculture, TAFE NSW already boasts a relatively high proportion of female enrolments in agribusiness courses at 47 per cent. TAFE NSW Agriculture Team Leader for Western NSW, Fiona McCauley, said as NSW's leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm women with the practical skills they need to develop successful careers. "There are many opportunities for rewarding agricultural careers, and our skills-based courses allow women to hit the ground running in local industries," Ms McCauley said. "Many of our agricultural sectors across NSW are experiencing major skills shortages, so there is currently an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of career pathways." TAFE NSW offers basic skillsets in practical skills including shearing and tractor operations through to advanced farm management qualifications such as the Diploma of Agriculture. Vet nursing and animal care, wool classing, winemaking, horticulture and landscaping, livestock farming, food production, and cropping are just some of the other careers women can choose from in a booming industry that needs to grow its workforce by 25 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

