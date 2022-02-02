newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Four Armidale Physie ladies competed in The Bjelke- Pertersen School of Physical Culture 2021 Ladies Nationals recently at Homebush Quay Centre Sydney. Michelle Pearce, Kylie Debreceny, Hollie Cuttle and Natalie Bower all performed beautifully in their sections making their fellow club members extremely proud. Ms Pearce placed second which is an outstanding result at a national competition which saw hundreds of ladies perform from all over the country. Read also: The BJP National Junior Competitions will be held on Saturday February 12 at the Quay Centre Homebush. "Our has five junior members who qualified from our zone competition to represent Armidale," said Claire Freund. "They are Josie Arnott, Alice Pearson, Charlise Deiderick, Tilly McKay and Sophia- Rose Markham. "We wish them all the best of luck and we are sure they will not only enjoy the experience but will make us all very proud." The Armidale Physical Culture Club wants to welcome new members to the 2022 season. Girls and ladies aged between three and eighty three or older are encouraged to join. "Any one interested in joining and enjoying physie can contact our club via Facebook," said Ms Freund. Bjelke-Petersen Physical Culture has been established in Australia for 129 years. But it is not the same as back then, now it is more contemporary and there is a strong dance element. Bjelke-Petersen Bros. began in 1892 as a medical gymnasium in Hobart started by Hans Christian Bjelke-Petersen, born in Denmark. (Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, former Premier of Queensland, was his nephew but he never had any association with the company.) The success of the gymnasium spread to Sydney and Melbourne and in the early 1900's the group instruction method of physical culture was developed and taught in many leading colleges in Sydney to boys and girls.

