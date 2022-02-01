newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AS STUDENTS return to the classroom this week, a cohort of new principals will also begin their leadership roles at Catholic schools across the region. The Catholic Schools Office Diocese of Armidale has appointed more than ten new principals who will begin the next chapter in their educational journeys. Some are new to the Diocese, others have stepped up from previous roles at their schools. READ MORE: Having just made the move from Wingham to Tamworth, Bronwyn Underwood is ready to lead St Michael's Primary School at Manilla into a strong future. The former principal of St Joseph's Primary School Bulahdelah said coming from a rural town, wellbeing and resilience is a big focus. "The school is really moving forward with their literacy and numeracy, they've set some really great goals over the last couple of years," she said. "Our main focus this year will be to further embed some of the practices that are already in place for groups within the school. "There is also a big focus on wellbeing and resilience with COVID and everything that has happened over the last couple of years." Barraba also welcomes a fresh face at St Joseph's Primary School with Simon Fleming taking the reins. The former Principal of Assumption Catholic College Warwick has over 34 years experience in Catholic education. Other new principals include Kath Baird at Sacred Heart Boggabri, Zoe Nugent at St Mary of the Angels Guyra, Clare Healy at O'Connor Armidale, Belinda Burton at St Mary's Armidale, Geoff McManus at St Joseph's Glen Innes and Dallas Hyatt at St Patrick's Walcha. At St Joseph's Primary School in West Tamworth, Greg O'Toole and Maree Holland have stepped up as co-principals as outgoing principal Katie Hanes takes on a School Performance Leader role at the Catholic Schools Office. Ms Holland brings with her over 26 years of experience in the Diocese of Armidale, with extensive experience in primary stages of learning. She has held positions of leadership including Leader of Pedagogy, Assistant Principal, and Acting Principal at St Joseph's Wee Waa, as well as her previous position of Assistant Principal at St Joseph's West Tamworth. Mr O'Toole has been a part of the Armidale Diocese for 30 years and has taught all aspects of the primary curriculum. He has held the positions of Assistant Principal at St Francis Xavier's Primary School Narrabri, St. Joseph's Primary School Wee Waa, Acting Principal St Joseph's West Tamworth and Assistant Principal at St Edward's Tamworth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./dc1227b9-7c16-4fc0-a14a-354baa42548e.JPG/r17_0_4663_2625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg