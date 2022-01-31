newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Winners of the 2021 Northern Tablelands Local Land Services Schools Property Planning Competition were recently awarded the perpetual trophy to mark their outstanding entry. The competition promotes whole farm planning as a valuable process that supports our region's farmers to create thriving businesses and contribute to the health of the natural resource base. It gives high school agriculture students first-hand experience in investigating real-life challenges faced by local farmers. Read also: The competition recognises students for their understanding of core issues like sustainable agricultural production, biosecurity and natural resource management. This year, students were set the challenge of developing a management plan for the property 'Elm Park' in Armidale. Property owners, Peter and Sally Strelitz, were delighted to support the initiative that involved students drawing up management plans to make their enterprise both economically and environmentally sustainable. More than 200 students from 11 schools across the Northern Tablelands participated. This annual event has been going for 23 years, and in 2021 it attracted more agriculture students than any previous year. Congratulations to Chloe Rollen, Phoebe Donnelly and Charlotte Lamaro, from O'Connor Catholic College, on their winning property plan. Their plan was a stand-out as it not only met the requirements of sustainable farming practices but also incorporated innovative ideas for business diversification. 2021 Northern Tablelands Local Land Services Schools Property Planning Competition winners: . The Leanne Savage Perpetual Trophy (to the highest performing school): O'Connor Catholic College; Champion: O'Connor Catholic College - Chloe Rollen, Phoebe Donnelly and Charlotte Lamaro. Reserve Champion: The Armidale School - Oliver Ledingham . Highly Commended: O'Connor Catholic College - Quinn Dalton, Alyssa Vannucci and Eve Porter and Tamworth High School - Claire Sullivan Chair of the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services Board, Grahame Marriott, said he is enormously proud to have been involved in the competition over many years. "The entries continue to amaze me year after year. It is heartening to see our region's, and indeed our country's, future farmers so engaged in this valuable exercise," Mr Marroitt said. "I feel like the agriculture sector is in good hands. We are so appreciative of the schools, agriculture teachers and property owners, who share their knowledge and enthusiasm with the students to make the event so successful - from an education, networking and farm business perspective." Mr Marriott said he also wanted to thank the competition supporters: the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, University of New England, Regional Development Australia - Northern Inland, and Meat & Livestock Australia. In 2020 the team from The Amidale School were winners

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/fd5833fb-a0fc-4b20-9709-0d6492afd466.jpg/r68_392_1352_1117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg