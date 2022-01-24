newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has told Australian Community Media the regions will be prioritised in the roll out of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to schools around the state. In an exclusive interview while visiting the site of the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital in Moruya last Friday, Mr Hazzard said it would be the regions, and not Sydney, that would be prioritised in the distribution of RATs. "I spoke with the Education Minister [Sarah Mitchell] yesterday and she said they are already sending [RATs] out to regional areas," Mr Hazzard said. "They prioritise regional areas and regional schools. Sydney will come second. READ MORE: 'They are lying': Hunt to report retailers to ACCC over RAT claims "They're already on the way to the regions and I understand they've been delivered to quite a few regional areas already." The commitment comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the plan for students to return to classrooms next week. In the Premier's return-to-school plan, all students and teachers at any of NSW's over 3000 schools will need to use a RAT twice a week for the first four weeks of the new school term. READ MORE: Free rapid antigen tests for students as Victoria prepares for school to return Mr Hazzard said RATs would be "absolutely free" for students and teachers, and that parents shouldn't be concerned about having to pay for them. It is part of the NSW Government's commitment to prioritise health in regional communities, after they announced a $500 million boost to rural health services and infrastructure in November 2021.

