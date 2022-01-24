latest-news, inverelltimes

A young man has been placed on life support following a car accident in the New England reagion on Monday. At about 6.30am the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called out to Yetman, north West of Inverell, following the single-vehicle crash. The 16-year-old was the only one in the car, and had to be treated for serious head and chest injuries by the side of the road. READ ALSO Local ambulance paramedics and other emergency services gathered at the scene to stabilise and treat him on site. He was then driven by ambulance to the Inverell Airport, to meet the chopper's critical care team. Due to the serious nature of the injures, he was placed into a induced coma and put on life support. He was then flown, in a critical condition, directly to the Gold Coast University. investigations are continuing.

