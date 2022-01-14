latest-news,

If there's one thing we've learned during this pandemic, it's about how quickly things can change. For most of us, we now know one or many who have contracted COVID-19. We may even have the virus ourselves. The mood has gone from a celebratory new phase where lockdowns were declared over, to first, a backflip on masks and QR codes, followed by a creeping back of restrictions. Now we are being told not to focus on the daily case numbers. Rather, the depth of the crisis is being measured only in hospitalisations and deaths. After Christmas, the testing system descended into chaos with many overhelmed clinics closing their doors. In our own communities we have heard stories of sick people waiting for hours only to be turned away, results that never arrived, cancelled travel plans due to late results, lost family reunions... the list goes on. With a move away from PCR testing sites, the onus is increasingly on the public to obtain Rapid Antigen Tests and test ourselves. The governement is promising there will be testing kits available this week, and is now considering how to make it mandatory for people to report the results of home RATs. We hear the Perrottet government telling us the health system is well prepared for this new surge of COVID patients. However, when our journalists right across the State talk to local doctors and nurses on the frontline, we hear a very different story. And each day, those numbers we are not supposed to worry about keep going up. But those numbers do matter. Because of these numbers we have many thousands of people isolating with the disease, causing stress and staff shortages across every industry. The flow on effect is seen in empty supermarket shelves, cancelled elective surgery and a hospitality sector struggling to keep their doors open amid staff shortages. Many business owners are describing the situation as "lockdown by default". Every day brings changes in rules and restrictions Perhaps this is what "living with the virus" looks like in NSW, but politicians of all stripes need to be engaged, available and showing strong leadership, now, more than ever. Kathy Sharpe Australian Community Media Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

