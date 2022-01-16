newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A local real estate agent has been named one of the best in Australia. Lang+Simmons Armidale has been shortlisted for the REB Awards and is a finalist in the new office of the year category. For the past decade, the awards program has been the benchmark for excellence around Australia and aims to recognise those influencing the profession, propelling the industry forward. The finalist list, announced in late 2021, features more than 290 high-achieving professionals across 33 submission-based categories. Read also: Lachie Sewell, Principal at Laing+Simmons Armidale, said that he was humbled that his team was recognised and proud to be named a finalist. "Laing+Simmons' recognition for our excellent contribution to the real estate industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients," Mr Sewell said. Grace Ormsby from REB said this year's finalists deserve to be recognised for their pursuits over a particularly challenging 12-month period. "To be named as a finalist places professionals and businesses among an elite group of performers," Ms Ormsby said. The award winners will be announced in March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News Showcase

